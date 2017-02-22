Uday Chopra thinks Aditya Chopra has grown up to be Voldemort. But why?

Why does Uday Chopra think his brother Aditya Chopra has grown up to be Voldemort? Why does Uday Chopra think his brother Aditya Chopra has grown up to be Voldemort?

Uday Chopra, who was last seen in Dhoom 3 might have retired from acting, however, the YRF scion is a big part of Yash Raj productions. He tweets frequently about the most random things, from talking to a tree to quitting coffee (which he failed). He is currently in the US and handling the international arm of Yash Raj Films, and also happens to be one of the favourite targets of online trollers.

From announcing his retirement plans on Twitter (which included him joining CERN) to calling his brother Voldemort (Yes, he did. No, we don’t know why), his tweets range from weird to nonsensical.

Uday Chopra shared a black-and-white photograph of his mother Pamela Chopra, Rakhi and the late Yash Chopra when Aditya was a baby. The photograph looks adorable, especially as one can see that baby Aditya holds everybody’s attention. It was this photograph where he called his brother Voldemort.

Thanks @MosesSapir for sharing, love it! My mom looks so gorgeous and the little one is my brother. Who knew he’d grow up to be Voldemort pic.twitter.com/ehtbpuSPnc — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 21, 2017

Uday thanks, Moses Sapir, the Israeli fan of Bollywood, well-known for sharing rare moments of Amitabh Bachchan from back in the 1980s, for sharing the beautiful shot and wrote, “Thanks @MosesSapir for sharing, love it! My mom looks so gorgeous and the little one is my brother. Who knew he’d grow up to be Voldemort.”

The moment, no question, is beautiful. However, why does Uday think that his brother is Voldemort? What similarities does he draw with the villain of Potterverse and his brother? Does it have something to do with the ‘nose’?

