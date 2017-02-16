Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha: Can’t do films just for money or play sidekick to big actors

Udaan actor rajat Barmecha did a short film titled The Finish Line, which won a National Award. He is set to reprise his role as Kartik in Bindaas web series, Girl in the City 2. Udaan actor rajat Barmecha did a short film titled The Finish Line, which won a National Award. He is set to reprise his role as Kartik in Bindaas web series, Girl in the City 2.

Actor Rajat Barmecha had recently back said that the director of his Bollywood debut film Udaan – Vikramaditya Motwane, had discussed shooting its sequel around 2020, exactly ten years after the first part. Rajat, who despite a successful and noticeable debut, is taking his career slow. Ask him the reason and he says he doesn’t wish to play a sidekick to well-known actors in films.

“I am very choosy when it comes to picking up new projects. I don’t wish to do films just for the sake of money. After ‘Udaan’, I was offered a few films, but I can’t play sidekicks to big stars in films. I don’t want to play supportive roles. I have always done films where I had full faith in the script and felt satisfied by it,” Rajat said.

Post Udaan, Rajat was seen doing a cameo in Shaitan. He even did a short film titled The Finish Line, which went on to win a National Award. The 27-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Kartik in Bindaas web series, Girl in the City 2 which will start from March 10. Rajat says he is open to work in any medium.

Also read | Hopefully we will see Udaan sequel in 2020: Rajat Barmecha

“I am ready to do TV shows also, but it has to be a finite series. I have done a web-series Girl in the City for Bindass in the past. So, medium doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

“We received positive reviews for the first season. Also, I had trust in the director of the series. That’s why I decided to appear in second season also,” Rajat added.

Rajat had, sometime back, also revealed that he and Motwane talked about making the second installment of Udaan, inspired by Hollywood filmmaker Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy.

(Agency inputs)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd