Two years of ABCD 2: Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza remember fond memories of the dance film, see photos

ABCD 2 completes two years, Remo shares an interesting sketch. ABCD 2 completes two years, Remo shares an interesting sketch.

ABCD 2, which released two years ago, is still remembered for its unmatched dance moves and chemistry between Bollywood heartthrobs Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The Remo D’souza directorial has completed two years of its release today and Varun and Remo can’t stop gushing over the film, sharing some throwback moments on social media while reminiscing the amazing time they had shooting the film.

Varun went full emotional as he shared a picture from the song “Vande Mataram” in the film. He wrote, “#tbt dancing on #vandemataram for #abcd2. #2yearsofabcd2 dance to express not to impress.” Remo shared a sketch of the film’s poster featuring Varun, Shraddha, Prabhu Deva and Remo, writing, “2 years of ABCD2 @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @PDdancing @teamabcd”.

The dance drama was a sequel to the 2011 film, ABCD – Anybody Can Dance and was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures. Varun and Shraddha underwent extensive training for the film. Dancer-actors Lauren Gottlieb, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande were also seen in supporting roles. Having opened to mixed reviews, ABCD 2 definitely garnered praise for showing dance in its purest form and the amazing chemistry Varun and Shraddha shared on screen.

Presently, Varun is working for his upcoming movie Judwaa 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu. Shraddha, on the other hand is working on the biopic Haseena Parkar, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Remo’s next dance film stars Salman Khan, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether it is a part of the ABCD franchise or a new movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd