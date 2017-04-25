Two years after being called ‘anti-national’, Aamir Khan honoured by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Aamir Khan who is famous for staying away from award functions left many with raised eyebrows as he received Vishesh Puraskar at the 75th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Aamir Khan who is famous for staying away from award functions left many with raised eyebrows as he received Vishesh Puraskar at the 75th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Once bashed for his comments on intolerance, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan wouldn’t have seen this day coming. But it did happen. The actor — who made a remark in 2015 that there was a rise in intolerance in the country that led to many sections calling for a boycott of his movies and others asking him to go to Pakistan — was honoured by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday. However, that was not the only element of surprise regarding this particular award ceremony. The 53-year-old actor, who is famous for staying away from award functions, was there to accept the honour left many with raised eyebrows. Breaking his resolution, the superstar received Vishesh Puraskar at the 75th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards. The honour was for his performance in Dangal, one of the biggest hits of 2016.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma questions awards shows: Aamir Khan doesn’t attend National Awards which speaks about those events

Dangal was based on the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his struggle to train his two daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, to win accolades in wrestling, a sport that is usually dominated by men. Aamir, while receiving the award, thanked all the writers and the directors he has worked in his over two decade long career. “Today wherever I am, the credit goes to all the writers who have written my films. I am here because of the directors and writer for the wonderful work they’ve done. I thank all of them,” he said.

Aamir Khan with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagvat and Lata Mangeshkar. See pics

Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar.

A helping hand from Actor Aamir Khan to Lata Mangeshkar during the 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar. A helping hand from Actor Aamir Khan to Lata Mangeshkar during the 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar.

Actor Aamir Khan,with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagvat ( Lata Mangeshkar in background) during the 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar Actor Aamir Khan,with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagvat ( Lata Mangeshkar in background) during the 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Veteran actor Vyanjathimala was another recipient of the award, which is in the memory of renowned theatre actor and classical vocalist Dinanath Mangeshkar, who was also father of singing legends Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Lata was present at the occasion where former cricketer Kapil Dev was also honoured for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd