Twinkle Khanna was at Karan Johar’s birthday party with Akshay Kumar, but she kept missing her bed. Find out why

When Twinkle Khanna along with husband Akshay Kumar walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash, many were left puzzled. Before you jump the gun, it’s definitely not about any bad blood between Karan and Twinkle. The two still continue to be the BFFs of Bollywood. What raised eyebrows was Akshay and Twinkle’s presence at the late night party, given their famous lifestyle. For the uninitiated, Khiladi Kumar and Mrs Funny Bones have been living their lives following the dictum – ‘Early to bed, early to rise’.

Both Akshay and Twinkle confessed on Koffee With Karan that their no late night partying was one of the major common area where they bonded. This is the reason that we miss their presence at many big Bollywood get-togethers, and neither have we ever heard them organising one too. But Karan Johar is special. He is Twinkle’s childhood buddy and Twinkle loves him dearly. Not that Karan loves her any less. After all, it was she who convinced him to run away from the boarding school. The popular girl in the school convinced the timid boy to run away, only he instead rolled down the hill. He recounted this incident in his book “The Unsuitable Boy”.

Though Twinkle attended Karan’s gala party (mind you she looked gorgeous and elegant, and we’ll not even think twice before giving her the Best Dressed Award for the evening) to make her best friend feel special but during the party, it was her bed she was missing the most. How do we know this? Well, Mrs Funnybones said so. In her latest social media post, Twinkle shared her picture from Karan’s birthday bash and wrote, “And unlike Cinderella, I couldn’t wait to lose my sparkly slippers and get back into bed.” Akshay didn’t write any such post but probably the National Award winning actor would have only supported his wife’s thoughts.

Akshay and Twinkle’s various outings suggest that the couple would always prefer a daytime celebration rather than going for late night and loud music parties. Recently, the adorable couple was out for lunch on a double date with friends Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi. There, they looked all happy and jovial as they were spotted sharing a good laugh. But such was not the scenario at Karan’s star-studded bash.

