Twinkle Khanna wants Karan Johar to make My Name is Khanna with her, watch video

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones is a multi-faceted personality. She has tried her hand at everything creative, be it acting, writing, interior designing or now, producing films. And she has done all of it with much finesse. Okay, we might leave out her acting bit, considering she herself feels she isn’t a great actor. But her latest TVC surely makes us reconsider our impression about her onscreen persona. She is so good that even her good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t hold back from raising a toast to her comeback in front of the camera. But, that’s not what’s worth noticing. The exciting part is the way Twinkle has reacted to KJo’s comment. They truly are the most lovable BFF of Bollywood.

Twinkle has featured in a mobile phone advertisement by Google where we see her hopping through her entire day’s busy schedule easily, courtesy her gadget which is helping her stay put without missing out on anything scheduled on her day’s calendar. Twinkle shared the TVC on her Twitter page. She wrote, “Navigating through manic Mondays armed with my Google Pixel and dozens of lame jokes #DayWithPixel.” While her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was quick to share the same ad with the caption, “This is what happens when Google googles your wife 😜,” it was Twinkle’s best friend Karan, who was even quicker. What followed was a funny banter between the two BFFs.

Karan wrote, “So…@mrsfunnybones you nail it with your words and now your excelling in front of the camera….you go girl!!!!” Pat came Twinkle’s reply, “Hmm..Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to My Name is Khan -add 2 alphabets call it My Name is Khanna and cast me :).”

Navigating through manic Mondays armed with my Google Pixel and dozens of lame jokes #DayWithPixel @googleindia http://t.co/4Wi2fRkPxX pic.twitter.com/LfSxCkq9eK — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2017

This is what happens when Google googles your wife 😜 http://t.co/Hh301CZhTn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2017

So…@mrsfunnybones you nail it with your words and now your excelling in front of the camera….you go girl!!!! http://t.co/HbKjQQtXnf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017

Hmm..Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to My Name is Khan -add 2 alphabets call it My Name is Khanna and cast me :) http://t.co/o4EDFv6CBk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2017

We always knew that Karan and Twinkle’s friendship goes way back in time to their childhood. This was only proved when KJo had this star couple on his show Koffee With Karan, where Twinkle’s presence made it one of the best episodes of last season.

Now, we hear Karan wants his protegee Alia Bhatt to play Twinkle’s part if ever a biopic is made on him. If that happens, we are sure most of their dialogues can be picked from their real life sweet banter. Karan and Twinkle continue to give us friendship goals!

