Twinkle Khanna’s tweet about Triple Talak and Right To Privacy is the funniest thing you will read today!

No one can stop Twinkle Khanna from saying what she wants. While certain section of Twitterati is not A-okay with the star going around posting pictures of individuals less fortunate than herself, there are others who are supporting the actor turned writer. Now, Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones has taken to Twitter and voiced her opinion about Supreme Court’s verdict on Triple Talaq and Right to Privacy.

She shared a funny conversation that takes place between a fed-up wife and her husband. She wrote, “Man:Where are u going? Fed-up Wife:Don’t have to tell you #RightToPrivacy now! Man:Talaq Talaq Talaq!Wife:TooLate TooLate Toolate #WhatAWeek.”

Will her followers take this at face value or is there going to be some noise about making light of two important changes that has taken place in the country? Well, we wouldn’t know. But, we do agree with the star. It has been quite a week in terms of changes around us!

Talking about work, Twinkle also shared a picture of a candle that they have done this season. It looks like a face of a lion, because she captioned the image, “Rather chuffed with the new candles we have done this season-Gigantic Gilded Lions with replaceable votives #candlecraft #GameOfThronesMania.”

Twinkle Khanna will be debuting as a producer with her husband Akshay Kumar’s next film titled PadMan. The film is directed by R. Balki and will also star Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The story is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was also featured in Twinkle Khanna’s book titled “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad”.

