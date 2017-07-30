Twinkle Khanna talks about Toilet, says before BJP she started Build More Commodes initiative

Twinkle Khanna writes a blog about her toilet experiences and why its an important issue. Twinkle Khanna writes a blog about her toilet experiences and why its an important issue.

Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan has been in news for the past few years now, thanks to our prime minister Narendra Modi. Supporting the same cause, Akshay Kumar with his next, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, is narrating a story of a man who fought to build a toilet in his house in order to lead a happy married life. Now, Twinkle Khanna has joined the league to tell her experiences with toilet. You may wonder why she would have struggled with this issue since she comes from a well-off family, but you would be disgusted to hear her side of the story. Also, she claims to have started the initiative to build more toilets, before the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In her weekly blog on TOI, Twinkle Khanna recalls her protest to have more toilets and the urge to promote Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan even before the term was coined by BJP. The actor recalls that how in the beginning of her married life, she was ready to share anything and everything with Akshay but not her washroom. She writes, “In the early years of marital negotiations I had briskly informed the man of the house, ‘Darling, I will share my heart, my body, my life, and though it annoys me, I will even share my food with you, but I will never share my toilet!’”

Then in the same blog, she walks down the memory lane of times when she used to live in a hostel and how a girl had defecated on top of her favorite silk dress after being unable to stand in the long queue to the toilet. She wrote, “That was the day that the seeds of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were sown in my young heart. I gathered a few girls and made four picket signs with a red marker pen that stated: BMC — Build More Commodes! We protested outside the principal’s office and were promptly thrown into detention.” This is something that had happened 1985.

Now cut to 2017, her mother questioned her as to how she coined the BMC, because it was coined in 1988, Twinkle’s response reveals her witty take on what happened between RJ Malishka and Bombay Muncipal Corporation (which also happens to be BMC).

“Oh BMC was my Build More Commodes initiative, not to be confused with the corporation. Like Voldemort, that particular BMC is a name that must not be used lightly, otherwise in the same manner that they found dengue mosquito larvae in RJ Malishka’s house after she made a parody about potholes, it will be our turn next. Sometimes I wonder if FOS (Freedom of Speech) has really gone DTT (Down the Toilet) these days!’” she concluded.

