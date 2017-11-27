Twinkle Khanna shares some childhood treasures revealing that she was a studious kid, see photo

Twinkle Khanna, who is turning producer with PadMan starring her husband Akshay Kumar, also shared that she first began writing way back in 90’s. Twinkle Khanna, who is turning producer with PadMan starring her husband Akshay Kumar, also shared that she first began writing way back in 90’s.

Twinkle Khanna is known for her unabashed statements along with honest and vibrant tweets, and her latest one is an addition to the list. She shared her old school certificate along with a picture in the school uniform wearing a funny expression with her younger sister Rinke Khanna. While we were gushing over her adorable click, we also noticed that Twinkle was good at academics. Twinkle, who is turning producer with PadMan starring her husband Akshay Kumar, also shared that she first began writing way back in 90’s. This was revealed from a floppy disk titled ‘Tina Book’, also mentioned in the same tweet.

The collage of pictures was shared by Twinkle on her Twitter account, with the caption, “Mother excavates some treasures: A school certificate, a forgotten picture and a floppy disc neatly labelled by her that says ‘Tina Book’ from what I assume would be the early 90’s when I first began writing! #nostalgia.” All this will certainly give some major nostalgia to the 90s generation. Even Twinkle seems to be missing her childhood days just like all of us.

See Twinkle Khanna’srecent post here:

Mother excavates some treasures: A school certificate, a forgotten picture and a floppy disc neatly labelled by her that says ‘Tina Book’ from what I assume would be the early 90’s when I first began writing! #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/B8tCWQLGBf — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 27, 2017

Twinkle Khanna’s friend and director Rahul Dholakia replied to her tweet, “This is a Fake !!! General behaviour Good ??? 😂😂-just kidding : bringing back these memories is priceless !!” On this Twinkle wrote, “I know, those were the ‘Good’ old days! Left the politically correct behaviour behind along with the green uniforms :)”

See Rahul Dholakia and Twinkle Khanna tweets here:

This is a Fake !!! General behaviour Good ??? 😂😂-just kidding : bringing back these memories is priceless !! http://t.co/0U7q9Ey3MQ — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 27, 2017

I know, those were the ‘Good’ old days! Left the politically correct behaviour behind along with the green uniforms :) http://t.co/dVYYtfKBTf — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 27, 2017

On the work front, Twinkle is also producing Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan, inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

