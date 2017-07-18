Twinkle Khanna shares an adorable throwback picture on Rajesh Khanna’s fifth death anniversary

Twinkle Khanna and Rajesh Khanna’s adorable picture. Twinkle Khanna and Rajesh Khanna’s adorable picture.

On the occasion of Rajesh Khanna’s fifth death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture remembering her father. Twinkle has always been expressive about how Rajesh Khanna has been influential in the career she has chosen. Earlier, replying to a fan’s post, Twinkle credited Rajesh Khanna for making her realise her potential in terms of being a writer. She had shared a cute picture with the veteran actor and wrote, “Dad always said I should be a writer-was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually.”

Well, Rajesh Khanna’s guidance has worked really well for the actress who is doing an amazing job as an author. Till now, Twinkle has written three books under her pen name Mrs Funnybones and now, with PadMan, she is venturing into production too.

The film is being directed by R Balki and stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan would be playing a cameo as himself in the film.

For now, Twinkle is spending a long vacation with Akshay Kumar, sister Rinky Khanna, kids Aarav and Nitara, and last but not the least, Dimple Kapadia. She has been sharing pictures from her vacations giving perfect travel goals to her fans.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, following prolonged illness, at the age of 69. The actor was known for his roles in films like Anand, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Roti and many others. He was lovingly called Kaka in the industry.