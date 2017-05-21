Twinkle Khanna’s self-confessed obsession with Baahubali’s Kattappa goes one notch higher in her latest blog

Twinkle Khanna’s latest blog is about Kattappa. Twinkle Khanna’s latest blog is about Kattappa.

Twinkle Khanna’s weekly blog has resulted in us wondering how one could in their right mind connect Ayurveda, super-babies, and Baahubali’s Kattappa. Well, Mrs Funnybones has surely made a convincing argument about why Kattappa, the loyal soldier/slave of the Mahishmati kingdom holds the secret to pushing out only baby sons from the womb. Yes, it does sound ridiculous. Yes, she has again made fun of men who only want boy babies. In exact words, she wrote in the blog for TOI, “But if you do want to try and conceive sons, I would recommend all you gentlemen try Michel Procope-Couteau’s method. In the 18th century, the French anatomist advised men to cut off their left testicle in order to conceive sons. He also promised that the surgery was no more painful than extracting a tooth. I give you my word, try this method at your own peril and you will have a 50% chance of having a boy, whereas with both your testicles intact you just had a 50% chance of producing that awful creature called a girl.”\

All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed- but try it- say Kattappa 3 times and you won’t be able to stop- it’s like eating wafers – addictive! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

Twinkle further explained in the blog that Kattappa had always held this secret as after all, he is ‘Cut-Appa’. Get it? Anyway, she also questioned how one could wait for the right planetary alignments to make sure that you give birth to a healthy child. Here is what she wrote, “So how would this Garbh Sanskar work in reality? Would the wife in her diaphanous chiffon sari say, ‘Suno ji, ever since you have come back from that garbh workshop you seem different! Also it’s been six weeks and there has been no, you know, action only!’ And her husband gravely reply, ‘Mona darling, I want our child to be tall, fair, intelligent and strong so I have decided that we will first purify our bodies for 90 days, and then on the auspicious day when Mars, Mercury and Venus are in alignment, we shall frolic and produce a mighty child!’ To which Mona would ask, ‘But darling when is this date when I may attempt to conceive our very own Baahubali or Devasena?'”

‘Mona darling, 467 days from today, patience is a virtue!’ replied the husband. Is there any woman who ready to wait this long? Wait, is this the wrong question to be asked in a cultured country like ours? Well, Twinkle Khanna continues to narrate what Mona did. She wrote,”I guess halfway to that auspicious date, Mona would probably run out of both patience and virtue and decide to run away with the burger-chomping, potbellied neighbor instead. My sister-in-law laughs, ‘Well, everyone is not lucky enough to have Hrithik Roshan next door, you have to make do with what you get!’”

Well, if you don’t understand Twinkle Khanna’s blogs, then we think this is not the kind of humour that you would enjoy. Off you go, enjoy your slapstick comedy!​

