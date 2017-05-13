Twinkle Khanna reveals what happens when reel Padman Akshay Kumar meets the real one. See photo

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on the sets of Padman. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on the sets of Padman.

Twinkle Khanna recently visited the sets of her upcoming home production Padman starring Akshay Kumar. Incidentally, Arunachalam Muruganantham on whom the film is based was also present on the sets. Twinkle struck a lovely pose with director R Balki, Akshay Kumar and Arunachalam Muruganantham and shared the picture on her Twitter page. Twinkle is turning producer with Padman. She wrote on Twitter,” On the set today with the real and reel life Padman and our brilliant director Balki #Padman #MrsFunnybonesMovies.”

On the set today with the real and reel life Padman and our brilliant director Balki #Padman #MrsFunnybonesMovies pic.twitter.com/w4nEmsz8fu — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 12, 2017

#Phullu to release on 16 June 2017… Stars Sharib Hashmi… Directed by Abhishek Saxena… Here’s the new poster: pic.twitter.com/7LBCmE10qo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2017

Even as Twinkle is busy with Padman, Phullu’s new poster landed today. Phullu starring Sharib Hashmi is reportedly similar to Padman in terms of its plot as both the films deal with women menstrual and hygiene issues. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and wrote on Twitter, “#Phullu to release on 16 June 2017… Stars Sharib Hashmi… Directed by Abhishek Saxena… Here’s the new poster.”

Padman is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who was instrumental in raising awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural areas. Speaking about her first film as a producer, Twinkle earlier told PTI, “We want to give a message but we want to make it entertaining, otherwise, it won’t be interesting to watch. We are working towards it. It is a beautiful inspiring story. It’s a socially relevant film. Through ‘Pad Man’ we want the story to reach every nook and corner of India. The motive is to raise awareness about sanitary hygiene.”

