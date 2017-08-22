Twinkle Khanna remains unapologetic, says it is fine if people see sardonicism in her picture

Twinkle Khanna remains unapologetic about the open defecation picture. Twinkle Khanna remains unapologetic about the open defecation picture.

Twinkle Khanna, known to not mince her words, remains unapologetic about posting a picture of a man openly defecating in Mumbai. Well, her post may have been a sarcastic take on her husband Akshay Kumar’s latest outing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, but a number of Twinkle’s followers were unhappy as they felt that she was making fun of a genuine problem. And now taking sass a notch higher, Mrs. Funnybones has re-posted the same picture on her handle.

Throwing caution to the wind, Twinkle wrote, “1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK’s release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it.” Yes, Twinkle proves yet again that she doesn’t care how people interpret her opinions. Setting aside various allegations by haters, the writer also posted a number of tweets justifying her point.

When a leading daily accused her of being insensitive towards the penury that most of the people in the country live in, she wrote, “He can afford to go ‘drinking with friends’ but can’t pay 2use a toilet or buy cup of tea in a place which has one? #GetUrHeadOutOfTheCrapper.” She also added, “Exactly!The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot…”

When Twinkle had first posted the picture, she had captioned it as, “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet”. The picture earned the actor a string of hate comments and lashing from Twitterati.

