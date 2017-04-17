Twinkle Khanna says her father Rajesh Khanna knew she would be a writer

Twinkle Khanna is at present working on PadMan as a producer. Twinkle Khanna is at present working on PadMan as a producer.

Twinkle Khanna’s journey as an actor wasn’t an impressive one as she has said more than once. It may be because her calling was writing, as her bestselling books prove. She goes by the name of Mrs Funnybones on Twitter and her satirical take on everything has won hearts of the audience, making her one of the most charming personalities of the present times. But when did she first realise that she has a way with words? In a recent Twitter post, Twinkle reveals that her father, late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, always wanted her to be a writer.

She wrote, “Dad always said I should be a writer-was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually.” Twinkle made this revelation in response to a fan of hers who had posted a beautiful picture of Rajesh Khanna holding newspaper in one hand and Twinkle in another. Perhaps that’s why our parents tell us over and over again that they know us way better than we do.

Even on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Twinkle revealed that she agreed to marry Akshay only if her film Mela fails at box office. Now, after standing out as an author and columnist, Twinkle has stepped into the business of film production with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming project, PadMan.

Dad always said I should be a writer-was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually http://t.co/4qhOkHJJ3U — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 17, 2017

Interestingly, the film comes from a story featured in Twinkle’s book, The Legend of Laxmiprasad. The story is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. In the film, the role of Arunachalam would be played by Akshay.

The film is being directed by R Balki and stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan would be playing a cameo as himself in the film.

