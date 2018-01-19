Twinkle Khanna: Hope PadMan becomes a movement where women are no longer shamed by their biological functions

At the Oxford Union, Twinkle Khanna spoke why she felt the need to narrate the story of PadMan. (Photo: Oxford Union/Twitter) At the Oxford Union, Twinkle Khanna spoke why she felt the need to narrate the story of PadMan. (Photo: Oxford Union/Twitter)

Twinkle Khanna, the producer of upcoming Bollywood release PadMan starring her husband Akshay Kumar, spoke at the Oxford Union on Thursday. The author turned producer talked why she felt the need to narrate the story of PadMan and highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene to tackle the taboo around periods. Twinkle, who has earlier written the story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Murugunatham, the man behind inventing the machine to produce cheap sanitary pads in her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, also showcased the movie to the students of the Oxford University.

While presenting her argument at the Oxford Union, she said, “I hope this movie (PadMan) becomes a movement where women are no longer held back or shamed by their biological functions.” Padman became the first Indian film that became a topic of discussion at The Oxford Union. Mentioning why she chose to address the stigma around menstrual hygiene in her debut production, Twinkle said, “My primary motivation to make a movie on menstruation was to bring awareness to a subject that so far has been tucked away in shadows and like Voldemort is never mentioned.” Mrs Funnybones also discussed with Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai why is it important to end the taboo around menstruation.

Social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham revolutionised sanitary hygiene in rural India 20 years ago. Talking about what attracted her to his story, Twinkle said, “He is a man who most people would have perhaps dismissed because he was not fluent in English- but he went on from being a school dropout to an award-winning innovator.”

Addressing the students of the Oxford University, Twinkle presented her view on failure, as she said, “I would say Failure has been my role model. Every time there was an obstacle in my life, I examined it, and invariably it taught me something about myself or the world around me that I didn’t know. To not be afraid to keep leaping is what I’ve always believed in.”

PadMan which is clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25, is still a craze among the movie buffs. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the R.Balki directorial stars Sonam Kapoor as Akshay’s teacher and Radhika Apte as his wife.

