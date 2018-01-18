Twinkle Khanna to address Oxford University students

Twinkle Khanna is bankrolling PadMan that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Twinkle Khanna is bankrolling PadMan that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Writer-turned-producer Twinkle Khanna has been invited to speak at The Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious debating society. The 43-year-old author will address the students of the Oxford University today, where she will also showcase her upcoming production, Padman.

Based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised sanitary hygiene in rural India 20 years ago, the film stars Twinkle’s husband actor Akshay Kumar. Through her address, Twinkle will give an insight into the story of the movie and how it would play an interesting role in tackling taboos and addressing stigma around menstrual hygiene

Padman will be the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union. At a recent press conference, when Twinkle was asked about how PadMan will reach its target audience, she said, “We met various ministries to make sure that the film is watched by school girls and their principals. And we are hoping that if nothing else, at least the conversation starts that the same girls who can’t afford to buy sanitary pads, can now go to their parents and say that they don’t need fairness creams, but need sanitary pads because they need to go to school and join the workforce.”

Also featuring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film opens worldwide on January 25.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App