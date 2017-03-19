Twinkle Khanna on TVF molestation row: Sexy is acceptable at work only if she is a stripper and you a pimp

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has an advice for molesters. Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has an advice for molesters.

Referring to molesters at the workplace as ‘loathsome frogs’ and the victims as the ‘little file-toting flies,’ Twinkle Khanna spoke about how it is not cool to judge somebody by their gender and simply ignoring all the efforts she has put in and struggles she has faced, to get wherever she is. In a column of Times of India, Twinkle Khanna took a dig at all those who have been accused of molestation at the workplace, including the recent case of Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF). Just like many of us, even she has a problem with why a man calling someone ‘sexy’ at the workplace is all okay and should be taken as a compliment. Arunabh has been quoted by a leading daily saying, “I am a heterosexual single man and when I find a woman sexy, I tell her she is sexy. I compliment women, is that wrong?” to which Twinkle very aptly replied, “‘Sexy’ is an acceptable compliment within a work environment only if she is a stripper and you are her pimp trying to boost her confidence before she takes the stage.”

She also revealed in the post that even she has faced sexual harassment at work despite being a celebrity and wife to the action hero Akshay Kumar. She wrote, “A few years ago, a message on my phone reduced me to tears in the car. I had reached the breaking point after months of suggestive messages from a wealthy, powerful client that I had been pretending not to understand because all I wanted to do was to complete the project in a professional manner. And so I ended up as a statistic — the 38% of women who faced sexual harassment at work, according to a survey done by the Indian National Bar association. I am a fairly assertive woman, and married to a man who onscreen punches holes in walls with his bare fists and yet I haven’t been spared, so I shudder to think about what happens to the vast majority of working women.”

Twinkle not only took a dig at Arunabh’s statement, she also went on to name the other ‘famous’ people who have been in news for harassing their female contemporaries. Tagging them as members of ‘the Frogs Forever Franchise,’ she advised them to take their chances at bars, clubs, friends’ homes, Tinder, and at some wedding of their relatives, but keep their eyes and hands off the woman they see walking down the office corridor.

She quotes, if they cannot stop feeling a certain way for these women in their offices, “respectfully ask her out for a drink, and if she refuses your polite offer then go and drown your sorrows in that very drink and leave her alone. Do not stalk her, touch her, send her lewd messages and emails. And as far as compliments go, try telling her about her great presentation skills, her way with numbers, her astute negotiations. Telling a woman she is sexy in the bedroom is fine, telling her the same thing in the boardroom is simply deplorable. So think before you croak or it may just be your turn to be doused in formaldehyde and dissected next.” Well, that’s an amazing piece of advice and we really hope that not only these men but men around the world follow this simple code of conduct.

As far as the TVF case is concerned, its team has issued an official statement, admitting that its initial response to allegations of sexual harassment against its Founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar was emotional and that they would look into each and every accusation that has surfaced so far.

