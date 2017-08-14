Latest News

Twinkle Khanna on Toilet Ek Prem Katha success: Box office needed it to break free from constipation

Akshay Kumar's recent release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is having a good run at the theaters. The film has been able to end the jinx at the box office where past few releases were not able to mint money, despite having a good star-cast and producer backing. Akshay's film has been able to earn Rs 50.25 crore on its opening weekend.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 14, 2017 11:55 am
twinkle khanna, toilet ek prem katha, akshay kumar, toilet ek prem katha success, akshay kumar twinkle khanna Twinkle Khanna shares her opinion on Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
As Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha does wonders at the box office, it is his wife and author Twinkle Khanna who is the happiest person right now. The actor took to Twitter and commented on how the film has been able to end the long wait for a box office success. Twinkle wrote, “So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!”

The film has been able to earn Rs 50.25 crore over the first weekend of its release. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been able to mint, “Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Sun 20.05 cr * Total: ₹ 50.25 cr.”

Earlier, before its release, Twinkle gave her verdict on the film. She wrote, “Saw #ToiletEkPremKatha and loved it! Very proud of Mr K-It’s a highly entertaining and equally important movie!”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, narrates the story of a couple who struggles to motivate people to build a toilet in their homes and stop open defecation, which leads to many ailments and is also a reason for the increasing rape, especially in villages. The story is based on a true life incident where a bride leaves her husband because the latter does not have a toilet at his home.

 

Post Toilet, Akshay would resume work on R Balki’s directorial PadMan based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is famously known as Menstruation Man. The film marks the debut of Twinkle Khanna as a producer too, under her banner of Mrs. Funnybones productions.

  1. A
    Asum Patel
    Aug 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm
    nice film
    Reply
  2. A
    apollo hospital
    Aug 14, 2017 at 12:08 pm
    Reply
