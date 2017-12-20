Twinkle Khanna on producing female-centric films: As women, we’ve just begun our journey

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan releases on 26 January. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan releases on 26 January.

PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is making the right noise ever since its trailer launched recently. The film, which also marks Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones’ debut as a film producer, is heading for a January 26 release. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham and his work in the field of women hygiene and sanitation. And just when we were all curious about the new movie, its makes dropped its first song titled, “Aaj Se Teri”.

The entire team of PadMan was present at the song launch in Mumbai today. But more than Akshay or anyone else from the cast, it was his wife Twinkle who stole the show. We know the actor-turned-writer is full of wit and never minces her words. During the media interactions, Twinkle was asked about other women related topics she would like to highlight in her future projects.

Twinkle said when it comes to showcasing woman-centric issues, the mindset of people needs to change in the first place. “As women, we’ve actually just begun our journey, the journey of wanting equality. We’ve begun our journey, as you can see all over the world, to not being discriminated because of our biology or our gender. So I’d say that there are a lot of things we need to work towards. One, there is an inherent thought process, a mind set even liberated people have while raising their daughters, as well as inculcating the right values in your daughter and it is very important what values you inculcate in your sons. So, I think that is a process that we need to start, and I think it has begun.”

Twinkle also shared that she had a few actors in mind who could play the lead role in PadMan and how director R Balki convinced her to narrow it down to Akshay Kumar as he has a certain sensibility towards women issues.

Twinkle was also asked if she ever thinks of making a comeback to films and in her own style, she gave a witty reply poking fun at herself. She said having done films like Mela was enough for her.

PadMan is based on one of the chapters in Twinkle’s book, ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ which was on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

