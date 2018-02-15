Twinkle Khanna on Pakistan banning PadMan: It is important for them to see the film

Twinkle Khanna debuted as producer with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. Twinkle Khanna debuted as producer with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan.

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is smooth sailing to the top spot at the Indian box office. However, Pakistan has banned the release of PadMan citing that they cannot showcase a film on “taboo subjects.”

At an event on Wednesday evening, Twinkle Khanna and R Balki were asked for their thoughts on Pakistan banning the film. To which, Twinkle said that she wishes they show the movie there too.

She said, “I think women menstruate no matter where you put a boundary, a border. We menstruate this side. We menstruate that side, and it is important for them to see it (the film) as well. I wish that they’d change their mind and show the movie.”

On the banning of the film in the neighbouring country, R Balki highlighted the point that banning the film is unfair to humanity. He said, “Padman is not banned in Pakistan alone. They have their own reasons. They have their wrong reason. You do something very unfair to women and humanity if you do such things. It is not only about this movie. It is the story of this man’s life, and what issue it is addressing.”

Balki then also shared that how PadMan is a success in the Middle East and other countries that were thought to be conservative. He said, “The Middle East has welcomed the film. The film’s biggest success is in the Middle East, strangely. It is the first film to have been released in Iraq, and in countries where Hindi cinema has not got this kind of screens. In countries we think are conservative, this film is doing so well. So, I don’t think it is just one or two odd places, actually just one odd place (to ban Padman). But I am sure there will be a lot of public pressure there too, to watch the film. As this is not just an Indian film. It is not political stuff. It is a simple film for humanity.”

