Twinkle Khanna on PadMan: Nobody could have played this role as wonderfully as Akshay Kumar

At the launch of PadMan song Aaj Se Teri in Mumbai, Twinkle Khanna said that while she had a few other names in mind for the lead role in the R Balki directorial, nobody could do what Akshay Kumar has done in the film.

Twinkle Khanna said, “I did think about a few people, but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolises and men look up to, and he wore a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. After seeing what R Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that nobody could have played this as wonderfully as Akshay Kumar here.”

Twinkle and Akshay have always given couple goals, and they are also a great team when working together. Twinkle also spoke about how they spoke to various ministries to make sure that the film reached the audience where it is mostly needed, like school girls and families in rural areas.

“We met various ministries to make sure that the film is watched by school girls and their principals. And we are hoping that if nothing else, at least the conversation starts that the same girls who can’t afford to buy sanitary pads, can now go to their parents and say that they don’t need fairness creams, but need sanitary pads because they need to go to school and join the workforce,” said Twinkle Khanna.

