It is a great team: Twinkle Khanna on marriage with Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna says she is happy being part of a "great team" with husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 25, 2017 4:13 pm
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna, Jolly LLB 2, akshay Twinkle, Jolly LLB 2 collections, Jolly LLB 2 success party, akshay Twinkle pics, akshay Twinkle lunch date, akshay Twinkle recent pics, akshay Twinkle date, akshay Twinkle jolly llb success Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for 16 years, and have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

At a time when marriages and relationships are becoming increasingly volatile, “Mrs Funnybones” writer Twinkle Khanna says she is happy being part of a “great team” with husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle and Akshay have been married for 16 years, and have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

About their marriage, Twinkle said at an awards event here: “I think it’s a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that’s a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last.”

On the importance of sex in a marriage, she said: “Sex is important at every stage.”

Twinkle even said: “The things that I find attractive in Akshay have changed over the years”.

The author-columnist, known for her wit and humour, added that she wants to emulate Akshay’s “calm and composed mind”.

She also ensures Akshay — who she says has more pairs of shoes than her — goes through her columns before they are published and he rates them.

“He knows what resonates with people. He has a pulse on what people say and feel,” said Twinkle, who says she is “comfortable” in her 40s.

Motherhood, she says, has been a life changing experience.

“You experience love and pain in all its glory.”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Padman will be produced by Twinkle Khanna, under the banners of Mrs Funny Bones movies. The couple had recently shared the couch together on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 5.

With inputs from IANS

