Twinkle Khanna doesn’t regret of not being successful in films: I’m better at writing

She started off as an actress, became an entrepreneur and she is now creating waves with her books and column. Twinkle Khanna, famous on social media as Mrs Funnybones, doesn’t regret that she couldn’t score a success story in films.

Asked if she finds it ironic that she didn’t receive as much praise for acting as opposed to her writing career, Twinkle told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Maybe I am better at writing. So I console myself with the fact that I have a career that lasts me a lifetime.”

Twinkle, the daughter of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and the late superstar Rajesh Khanna, featured in films like Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Mela, Baadshah and Joru Ka Ghulam. But failed to make a mark.

She then became an entrepreneur, exploring her interest in interior designing. Her writing skills came to be known via her column in a daily, and eventually she turned an author. She calls her professional journey gratifying.

“Considering that I’m here at this platform at this point of time, I think it’s been quite gratifying,” she said.

Be it her books “Mrs Funnybones” and “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”, her comments on social media or even the columns she writes, Twinkle has always managed to see the funny side of life.

What makes her do that?

“Humour is nothing else but a part of candour… There is nothing that you can ever say which is funny unless it has a nugget of truth in it. All I do is unwrap a little bit conditioning and present it slightly in an incongruent manner,” said Twinkle, who is the wife of actor Akshay Kumar and a mother of two.

Asked why she doesn’t star with Akshay in films, Twinkle, who is the brand ambassador of Loreal Professionnel, quipped: “You’ve just asked me a question that I am doing better as a writer. So why would I do something that I wasn’t doing as well as? Logic.”

Currently, Twinkle is busy with her film production Padman, which stars Akshay and Radhika Apte.

Directed by R. Balki, the film is inspired by Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Talking about the film, she said: “Padman is something which is a very important topic and I am just glad to be a part of a project that’s bringing awareness.”

