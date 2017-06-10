Twinkle Khanna’s morning kiss with daughter Nitara speaks of a bond beyond words called love, see photo

Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of her and Nitara from London. Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of her and Nitara from London.

Twinkle Khanna can easily come across as a strict mother because of the way she is on the social media — a boss and someone who can definitely kill you with words. The actor, who carries a don’t-mess-with-me kinda image, has portrayed a lighter side to her character and we cannot help ourselves from going ‘aww’ about it. The actor, who is a mother of two, Aarav and Nitara, has shared an adorable picture with her daughter, which would definitely give you your Sunday family goals.

The actor shared the picture and wrote, “A moment to hang up on my wall within the museum of myriad memories.” The picture is from London where Mrs Funnybones has been spending vacations with husband Akshay Kumar and rest of her family.

Twinkle also hosted a grand party for her mother Dimple Kapadia’s birthday. The family celebrated the veteran actor’s birthday by organising a small get together for close friends. Designer Abu Jani shared some glimpse of the beautiful birthday girl who turned 60 on June 8.

Akshay and Twinkle have been following the ritual of celebrating some family time during the month of June. As soon as the duo lands in Mumbai, Akshay would begin the promotions of Toilet Ek Prem Katha and later would wrap up the shoot of PadMan, which marks the debut of Twinkle as a producer.

The couple has kept their children out of shutterbugs’ sight. While we have caught glimpses of Aarav, Akshay has been protective of Nitara and even the media personnel have respected his privacy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd