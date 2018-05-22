Twinkle Khanna couldn’t adapt Man called Ove into a film and Tom Hanks is the reason

Twinkle Khanna also revealed her obsession with keeping her house in a certain way. Twinkle Khanna also revealed her obsession with keeping her house in a certain way.

Twinkle Khanna had put a full stop to her acting career a long time back but her writing skills made her a favourite among the millennials. Her witty remarks on any issue and her sarcasm is a favourite among readers. Soon, after becoming a columnist, the 43-year-old launched her first book titled Mrs Funnybones, which was named as one of the bestsellers of 2015. Later in 2017, she came out with her second book – “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”, which had a chapter inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. In 2018, Mrs Funnybones was no more just a name but a production house too.

Now, one might think all of it was the actor-turned-author’s well-planned move. When asked about the same, in an email interview with indianexpress.com, Twinkle expressed, “Life is a play of chance in the game of choice. I am a woman who is always working and always leaping into new adventures. Books, both writing and reading, are fundamental to my way of being and I am just glad that I have the opportunity to lose myself in the process.”

Twinkle’s first production film under her banner was PadMan, a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham – famously known as the Menstruation Man of India. The film, which was received well at the box office, started off a conversation around menstruation hygiene at the ground level. The success of the film raised a natural question – Is Twinkle Khanna eyeing on adapting yet another book under her production house? When asked about it Twinkle revealed, “I read the Man called Ove and wrote to the publishers wanting to adapt it for a movie but unfortunately, Tom Hanks had already bought the rights and it will be out in 2019, so I will have to start looking for something else now.”

Apart from films, we all know that Twinkle Khanna is very fond of interior designing. Often we have heard that she is quite particular about how her surroundings look. She admitted that she is someone who is obsessed with keeping her house in a certain way. “Unfortunately, I am (obsessed). I like things neat and arranged in a particular way and fresh flowers and scented candles are some of my main indulgences,” said the actor who has collaborated with Kohler on their 2018 campaign – Colors and Finishes. However, when asked if there’s a place in the house that has not been designed her way, the actor quips, ” I would say the kitchen as it’s a space that I try staying away from.”

