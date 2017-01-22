Twinkle Khanna extends a helping hand to educate slum kids

Twinkle Khanna feels there is still a lot of goodness in the world after visiting slum kids. Twinkle Khanna feels there is still a lot of goodness in the world after visiting slum kids.

Actress-turned-author and interior designer Twinkle Khanna has come forward to support education for slum children here.

“Today when I came here I saw the children performing and the film. I just wanted to say that there is so much goodness in the world. We keep looking at the terrible and diabolical things when we open newspapers. But there is goodness in the world too and I saw a glimpse of that here today,” Twinkle said.

The 43-year-old author, who is the wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, says she is grateful to be part of the campaign.

Talking about the association, Twinkle said: “I’m planning to do a little bit of English reading. To me, a life that doesn’t change things and touch people’s lives is pretty meaningless. Rather I would like to spend a little bit of my time doing something to make their life better.”

Akshay Kumar himself has already trained 10 Black Belt Martial Artists, and wishes to expand his army that teaches women self defense. Commenting on the same Akshay has previously informed, “I teach Martial Arts to 300 girls every week. From Corporate to media to house maids everyone. And its all free of cost”.

On the professional front, after the success of her first literary attempt, Twinkle has launched her second book, titled “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”, a series of short stories.