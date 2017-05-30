Twinkle Khanna is vacationing in Paris with ‘no pesky kids’ around, see photos of her fab holiday

Twinkle Khanna’s Paris trip is also a reunion with an old pal of hers. Twinkle Khanna’s Paris trip is also a reunion with an old pal of hers.

Twinkle Khanna has taken a few days off and is on a vacation in Paris. A writer, a producer, mother to two kids — Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar and a star wife to boot, we can imagine that such a holiday was most needed by our favourite Mrs Funnybones. But she is not alone. Akshay Kumar’s lovely wife Twinkle is enjoying her time in Paris with a friend and all thanks to her social media accounts, she is sharing all updates from this trip of hers.

She shared the first picture of hers, posing with a cup of tea, and wrote, “Home away from home for the next few days #Paris #ThanksAirbnb #NoPeskyKidsThankGod #LiveThere.” In the next picture shared by her, we see her with a friend of hers. With this picture collage, she wrote, “We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again @bindyany #Paris #LiveThere #ThanksAirbnb #reunion.”

She also takes us though all that she has shopped till now. She writes, “So far we have bought 1 bottle of wine, 2 bagels, 6 eggs, 4 lemons just incase life forgets to give us some to turn into lemonade and this blooming hydrangea #LiveThere #saintgermain #MerciAirbnb.”

See Twinkle Khanna Paris vacation photos here:

See earlier posted, “Off to eat macaroons in the land of Macron-reunion with mon amie-living the Parisian way in this lovely home #LiveThere #ThanksAirbnb #Paris.”

Well, this holiday seems to be so much fun for Twinkle! Twinkle Khanna was seen along with husband Akshay Kumar walking hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash, recently. We will keep you updated as and when Mrs Funnybones posts more photos from this Paris tour of hers.

