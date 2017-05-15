Twinkle Khanna had a special Mother’s Day when daughter Nitara wrote that her mom is 60 year old. See photo

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s four-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar revealed some interesting secrets about her mother. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s four-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar revealed some interesting secrets about her mother.

Are you in for some laughter riot? If yes, then all you need to do is check out how Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s four-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar revealed some interesting secrets about her mother. While celebrating Mother’s Day in Nitara’s school, everyone shared beautiful message and photos as part of an activity. But, thanks to this naughty munchkin, we got to know a little more about what she thinks of her mom Twinkle, also known by her pen name – Mrs Funnybones.

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of an activity sheet, titled “All About My Mom” and it is sheer fun reading it. Twinkle captioned the post as, “According to what the baby has dictated to her teacher-I am 60(God help me)work on the computer all day(perhaps true)good at making coffee!”

Here is the activity sheet which notes what all Nitara Kumar told her school teacher about her mom, which now even the world knows.

According to what the baby has dictated to her teacher-I am 60(God help me)work on the computer all day(perhaps true)good at making coffee! pic.twitter.com/arLRLPeGJs — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 15, 2017

Out of the various comments and replies Twinkle received for the picture, one curios mind also came up with a query – “Is it really a child’s hand writing 🤔👍” To this, Twinkle had a more interesting reply. She said, “It is her teacher’s handwriting – lil one is 4!”

@mrsfunnybones Is it really a child’s hand writing 🤔👍 — (A)_nand_(A) (@amokshya) May 15, 2017

It is her teacher’s handwriting – lil one is 4! http://t.co/8ltnChoWcy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 15, 2017

In an earlier tweet, Twinkle mentioned how after watching Baahubali, she is so obsessed with the famous character of Kattappa that she began calling her daughter by the same name.

Also read Twinkle Khanna’s Baahubali 2 Twitter blunder has a funny twist: ‘Mam I’m Kattappa’s son, Dad is really happy to see your tweet’

Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

But whatever li’l Nitara has shared about her dear mommy is definitely a notch higher.

