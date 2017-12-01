Twinkle Khanna feels she ‘failed spectacularly as an actor’

Twinkle Khanna said it is easier to shrug off failure when success is not taken seriously. Twinkle Khanna said it is easier to shrug off failure when success is not taken seriously.

Asserting she “failed spectacularly as an actor”, former actress and author-producer Twinkle Khanna has said it is easier to shrug off failure when success is not taken seriously. Twinkle, who could not do well in her acting career, has established herself as a writer by the name of “Mrs. Funnybones”.

Twinkle was present on Thursday at a panel discussion along with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, badminton coach P. Gopichand among others. Speaking about the success and failures, Twinkle reminisced her childhood days with her mother Dimple Kapadia. “When I came to her (Dimple) as a plump nerd with my exam results and said look, ‘I got 97 per cent in Mathematics’, she said it matches your weight”

Citing similar examples of her life, Twinkle said she told her mother ‘what is the point in having such mother’.

“But over the years, I discovered the reason behind her peculiar philosophy of raising me. When you don’t take success very seriously, it is easier to shrug-off your failure,” Twinkle said.

“When I finished 12th, I wanted to become a chartered accountant. But both my parents were in the entertainment business, they were keen I follow their footsteps and I did. But 8 years later, I came to the conclusion that I have spectacularly failed as an actor,” the Baadshah actress said.

“Though this was a bit disheartening, I wasn’t shattered… I moved on and here I am today,” she said.

Twinkle Khanna was last seen in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, playing a cameo. With this film, Twinkle also started donning the producer’s hat, and co-produced many films like Thank You, Patiala House, Khiladi 786, Holiday and R. Balki’s upcoming Padman, with all the films starring her husband Akshay Kumar.

