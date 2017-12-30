Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia to make his Bollywood debut next year

Karan Kapadia has been training for his big Bollywood debut for several months. Karan Kapadia has been training for his big Bollywood debut for several months.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and producer-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tony D’Souza and Vishal Rana’s upcoming yet-untitled film.

“I’ve learnt to ride a horse and the bike. I’ve been swimming and I trained in martial arts for six months in Bangkok,” Karan said in a statement.

Karan’s Bollywood debut will be directed by Behzad Khambata. The actor learnt the craft from Jeff Goldberg Studio. He said he was earlier obese at 112 kg, but following regular gym routine, he is now a fit and healthy at 88 kg on the weighing scale.

Karan’s brother-in-law and actor Akshay Kumar shares a close association with D’Souza. They have worked together on two films — Blue and Boss. According to a report by Mid-day, both Twinkle and Akshay will have a cameo in Karan’s first feature film.

“Akshay and the whole family are supporting the film in every way possible. In fact, it was Akshay who had introduced Karan to Tony at his party. Tony knows how much this film means to the superstar, so, he is going the extra mile to ensure Karan makes a promising start in Bollywood,” Mid-day had quoted a source as saying.

According to NDTV, Karan was only 16 years old when he first assisted Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on his film Society.

Jointly produced by Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, D’Souza and Rana, the film is slated to release next year.

(With inputs from IANS)

