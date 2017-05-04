Twinkle Khanna celebrates ‘trophy husband’ Akshay Kumar as he says ‘I deserve this award’

For Akshay Kumar receiving the National Award in front of his proud wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav at the 64th National Awards was a cherry on the cake of his life. For Akshay Kumar receiving the National Award in front of his proud wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav at the 64th National Awards was a cherry on the cake of his life.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, received his first National Film Award for his film Rustom on Wednesday from President Pranab Mukherjee at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The one who is happiest with the actor’s achievement is his wife, Twinkle Khanna. But Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle can no longer ask her husband her favourite question, “Both my parents (Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) have won National Awards. What have you won?” And she is not even complaining as she can now term Akshay her ‘trophy husband’. Akshay, Twinkle and son Aarav were seen at the 64th National Awards ceremony.

After Akshay was honoured with the prestigious award, an overwhelmed Twinkle took to her social media account to express her feelings on her husband’s big win. “So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards,” wrote Twinkle. Earlier when the award was announced last month, Twinkle was confused whether to cry or laugh as she tweeted, “I don’t know if I am crying or laughing-emotions all over the place-So proud of you @akshaykumar you smart, humble, amazing creature!”

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwardshttp://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

The honour which has come after his 26-year-long acting career means a lot to the Rustom actor as well. For Akshay, receiving the award in front of his proud wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav at the 64th National Awards was a cherry on the cake of his life. “To finally take my last few steps towards the President of India to receive my National Award felt almost unreal. I’ve never felt so light and so humbled at the same time. When one works day in and day out, as I do, something like this isn’t just an honour, it’s a moment in time where everything makes sense. No matter how hard the journey may have been, to stand here now, in front of my family, is the cherry on this almighty cake we call life,” said Akshay while talking to Hindustan Times.

Asked if social media trolls made a difference in his happy moment, Akshay said, “Nothing can taint this moment. Our country and its people deserve their voice and their opinion. Just like I know I deserve this award. I’ve never felt more proud of my efforts than I do today. No amount of cyber bashing will ever change this day for me.”

No words can do justice to the joy I feel at this moment…sharing with you all my first ever #NationalFilmAward!Thank you for the love 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DdK1FvuK4i — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Before heading for the awards ceremony Akshay posted an adorable family picture on his social media account. Though we missed the cute little Nitara in it. The 45-year-old actor captioned the image as, “An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards.”

