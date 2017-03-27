Twinkle Khanna’s best comments: From Yogi Adityanath’s gas asana to being Aarav’s savage mom

From Yogi Adityanath to Padman, Twinkle Khanna seems to have a funny take on almost everything. From Yogi Adityanath to Padman, Twinkle Khanna seems to have a funny take on almost everything.

Twinkle Khanna’s have earned her a unique place in the show business. While some of us struggle on a daily basis to find a different perspective on life and its vagaries, Twinkle never really runs out of wit, humour and a keen ability to look at things through her ‘peculiarly slanted magnifying glass’. During a conversation at India Today Woman summit, Twinkle shared her views on humour, feminism and other stuff. Here are her top comments from the event:

On Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath



When asked about what she would say to Yogi Adityanath, Twinkle quipped, “He doesn’t have an amazing track record for his statements on women. He needs to do an asana… which helps release gas. But I think he’s also changing fashion. In fact, I had tweeted as well that Asian Paints must announce the new colour of the season — Beguiling Saffron with a tagline: Orange is the new brown.”

On feminism



Twinkle wanted more than T-shirt feminism. She said, “As long as you believe in equality, you’re a feminist. Having said that, these days I see a lot of proverbial T-shirt wearing feminists, and that’s fantastic. I think for me, my version of feminism is based on me pushing the envelope by picking stories I tell and projects I plan. So I am making a movie called Pad Man. It revolves around menstruation and sanitary pads.”

On producing Padman



So, what is her version of feminism? Twinkle answered, “I’ve put my money, my clout, my goodwill and determination behind a project which I believe will alleviate the burden from a lot of women, and will take a part of our biology that is right now wrapped in newspaper and shoved down black plastic bags and bring it out for open discussion. That’s my version of a feminist.”

On daughter Nitara



Twinkle is doing her bit to make tiny tot Nitara look beyond the obvious and cliched. “Nitara is very bright. Sometimes she wants to watch shows like Barbies. I think fairy tale are very detrimental to feminism. It’s a problem. She asked, ‘Witch is bad and I don’t want to watch.’ And I said, ‘But why? The witch was probably a princess once.’ So I have put this little pill into her subconscious. If she needs it tomorrow, she can use that.”

On her son Aaravv:



“I hope am a friendly mother. I try to be. Aarav’s friends call me ‘savage’. I believe it’s a compliment in today’s times. It sounds awful, but I believe it’s a good thing. My son says so, at least,” Twinkle said in an interview with DNA. Twinkle also spoke about protecting her children from the limelight. “I am a mother at the end of the day, so it’s my duty to protect my kids. I don’t like putting pictures of either Nitara or Aarav because they might be kids but they also need their privacy.”

