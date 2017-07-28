Inside Twinkle Khanna’s baby sister Rinke’s birthday celebration. See photos

Rinke Khanna made it to Mumbai to celebrate her special day with sister Twinkle Khanna and besties Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan. Rinke Khanna made it to Mumbai to celebrate her special day with sister Twinkle Khanna and besties Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan.

Twinkle Khanna was in a celebratory mood on July 27 as it was her little sister Rinke Khanna’s 40th birthday. Rinke made it to Mumbai to celebrate her special day with Twinkle, Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan. Twinkle Khanna shared a photo from last night with the caption, “Happy birthday rinkston! #winedout #birthdayfun.” While Twinkle looked simply amazing in a high slit cut black dress, Sussanne and Anu too choose black outfits. Anu Dewan also shared a picture from the party night.

Rinke Khanna has previously starred in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Jhankaar Beats and Chameli. But post her marriage in 2003, she took a sabbatical from films. Birthday girl Rinke is married to a businessman Sameer Saran. She lives in the United Kingdom with her children and husband.

Twinkle had earlier posted the news of Rinke’s arrival with a picture of hers and wrote, “The birthday girl is coming to town #sistertime #birthdayfun.”

See all photos of Twinkle Khanna’s sister Rinke Khanna’s birthday celebration here:

Rinke Khanna has been away from limelight for a long time now. See a few old pictures of the actor here:

It is great to see this Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain actor’s latest photos after a long time, and it is all thanks to Twinkle Khanna.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd