Twinkle Khanna’s Baahubali 2 Twitter blunder has a funny twist: ‘Mam I’m Kattappa’s son, Dad is really happy to see your tweet’

Twinkle Khanna tagged actor Sathyaraj’s son on twitter instead of tagging actor. Twinkle Khanna tagged actor Sathyaraj’s son on twitter instead of tagging actor.

Twinkle Khanna just ended up watching Baahubali 2 and shared some interesting insights about SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic. While the whole nation is going gaga over Baahubali The Conclusion, Twinkle’s views about the movie are quintessential funny. But one character that has left Twinkle mighty impressed is Kattappa, the faithful slave who had to eventually kill Mahendra Baahubali. While Twinkle’s take on Baahubali 2’s success was spot on, she did a blunder that eventually turned out to be funny. Twinkle, in her excitement, tagged the wrong Kattappa. The actor, instead of tagging actor Sathyaraj who played Kattappa on-screen, tagged his son Sibi Sathyaraj on Twitter. This blunder eventually gave way to a funny chit-chat and you just can’t miss it.

Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed- but try it- say Kattappa 3 times and you won’t be able to stop- it’s like eating wafers – addictive! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

Mam I’m Kattappa’s son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He’s a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family😊 http://t.co/yFBaSpqjul — Sibi (Sathya)raj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 14, 2017

It all started with Twinkle praising Baahubali 2. Twinkle also took a sly dig at Akshay Kumar saying that actor would prefer her daughter being called Rowdy rather than Kattappa. Twinkle wrote on Twitter, “Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead. All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed — but try it — say Kattappa 3 times and you won’t be able to stop – it’s like eating wafers – addictive.”

Also Read:Baahubali 2 box office collection day 17: SS Rajamouli directorial becomes second film to cross Rs 100-cr mark in Tamil Nadu

Sathayraj’s son Sibi retweeted Twinkle’s tweet. Twinkle thought that Sibi is the actor who played Kattappa on-screen and replied while tagging him, “Sir you were marvellous -we have seen part 1 and 2 in succession today -congratulations on the resounding success.” Sibi replied back telling Twinkle that he is not the actor and said, “Mam I’m Kattappa’s son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He’s a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family.” Twinkle also updated her Twitter DP with Kattappa’s picture.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is going strong and a film has already collected Rs 1330 crore in 16 days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd