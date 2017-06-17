Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar bid adieu to their French ‘home away from home’, head to Barcelona. See photos

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna said bye to their piece of heaven in France, and are off to Barcelona, Spain next! On Saturday, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna said bye to their piece of heaven in France, and are off to Barcelona, Spain next!

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are spending time away from Mumbai and their vacation pictures are giving us travel goals. We already told you about the lovely clicks Twinkle posted all the way from Saint Tropez. From selfies to picturesque shots of quaint towns, we have been falling for Mrs Funnybones’s travel tales.

Did you know that she loved The Little Prince book? So much so, that when she got to know that she is staying in the same village as where the author of the book, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry had grown up, she made sure she saw his chateau. Even from afar. She wrote, “The Little Prince is one of my favourite books and when I discovered that the author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry had grown up in the same village I am staying in, I was determined to have a look at his chateau even if it was from a distance. #thelittleprince #bookwormheaven.”

She also posted a goodbye to La Mole, France and wrote, “Time to say Au Revoir to our home away from home and to Harrison and Lauren who put together spectacular feasts #LaMole #NextStopBarcelona.” We wonder what Akshay and Twinkle will do in Barcelona. It sure doesn’t look like anything cliched and touristy can be expected from this star couple.

On the work end, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The movie deals with the sanitation and open defecation problem that is still persistent in India. The film will release on August 11.

