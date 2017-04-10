Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones takes a dig at Kapil Sharma: Footwear is also a weapon these days

Twinkle Khanna’s column about flights, alcohol, slippers and Kapil Sharma. Twinkle Khanna’s column about flights, alcohol, slippers and Kapil Sharma.

It all started when Kapil Sharma got into a brawl with Sunil Grover on the way back from Australia. The news about the two good friends having an altercation went viral and since then Indian televisions highest rated show – The Kapil Sharma Show, has taken a lot of hits (pun intended).

Twinkle Khanna, in her column for Times of India, has written about how at a height of 30,000 feet anything can be a weapon – even Scotch and slippers. Known for her tongue-in-cheek humour and sharp words, Mrs Funnybones started off by telling us about everything about flying throughout the years, wrote about her recent experience and painted a picture of passengers and the change in behaviour starting from the 1780s.

She said, “I would like to point out that though airlines routinely confiscate knives, scissors and cricket bats, there are quite a few other potential weapons that are innocuously flying at 30,000 feet up in the air. I don’t mean smuggling a matchstick and trying to ignite your Scotch on the rocks, but it can lead to equally disastrous results when you pour copious amounts of the same down your throat.”

Twinkle added, “More recently, when all the free in-flight booze led to a free-for-all, with an allegedly inebriated comedian, Kapil Sharma, hurling a shoe at his colleague. Please note, footwear is also apparently yet another trendy weapon these days. A fact demonstrated by the now infamous Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who forgot that when you climb on board, it is the plane that is meant to fly and not your temper.”

Well, she is right about all the action happening thousands of feet above ground. From Kapil Sharma to Ravindra Gaikwad – Scotch to slippers – anything can be a weapon.

In the meantime, fans are waiting for an update from Sunil Grover, about whether he will be back on the show, which is losing out in it’s loyal audience by the day. Despite Kapil apologising multiple times, there doesn’t seem to be a chance that Sunil would forgive him and return. Also, the creative director and rumoured ex-girlfriend if Kapil, Preeti Simoes has reportedly quit the show. However, amid speculations, she confirmed to indianexpress.com that she is not teaming up with Sunil Grover for any new show.

