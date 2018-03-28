Present Bollywood generation more equipped to handle spotlight than we were: Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna thinks it has become increasingly difficult to keep kids shielded from spotlight. Twinkle Khanna thinks it has become increasingly difficult to keep kids shielded from spotlight.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and is a mother of two children, says that the current generation of Bollywood is more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight, thanks to social media.

“It has become increasingly more difficult to keep our children shielded within our fishbowl existence but I also console myself with the fact that this generation growing up with social media at the forefront is probably more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight than we were,” Twinkle said when asked how she maintains her kids privacy keeping in mind that so much of scrutiny nowadays is related to star kids.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and together they have son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Recently, she turned a producer with Akshay starrer PadMan, which was based on the short story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land in Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which has already sold 100,000 copies.

The short story was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.

PadMan had opened to great reviews and went on to collect a total of Rs 81.68 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

Talking about the film, Twinkle had earlier said, “I hope this movie (PadMan) becomes a movement where women are no longer held back or shamed by their biological functions. My primary motivation to make a movie on menstruation was to bring awareness to a subject that so far has been tucked away in shadows and like Voldemort is never mentioned.”

When asked if Twinkle is open to writing an autobiography in the near future, she said, “I think when you write a book about your own life it’s very difficult to be completely honest even with yourself. Fiction will paradoxically always have more honesty than a memoir.”.

With inputs of IANS

