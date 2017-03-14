TVF molestation row: Sonakshi Sinha feels women don’t speak about harassment at work due to fear of being blamed

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the recent molestation row involving The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar. Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the recent molestation row involving The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar.

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the recent molestation row involving The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar. She said that sexual harassment at work is quite neglected as women don’t speak about it for the fear of being shamed. Two days ago, a woman, under the pseudonym ‘Indian Fowler’ and claiming to be a former employee of web entertainment channel The Viral Fever or TVF, accused Arunabh of molesting her. Following her post, several women also shared their stories of facing alleged exploitation at the hands of Arunabh.

The controversy has again brought attention to the issue of sexual exploitation against women at work, something which is common but not discussed.

Expressing her opinion about it in the wake of the TVF row, Sonakshi said, “Sexual harassment at work is neglected. I feel women are still ashamed of the repercussions that will come when they will speak about it. I also feel that women still feel they will be blamed for whatever happened with them. Like it is happening right now. Until women support each other and stand by each other, that will not change.”

Also Read: Vidya Balan: No apprehensions in mouthing expletives onscreen

The actor added that steps to encourage women to speak about the issue should be taken by the government. “It should be made very important for the government to take an initiative where they make women understand that you are not at fault if something like this happens to you,” said the star, in an interaction on the sidelines of reality show Nach Baliye 8, which she is judging.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd