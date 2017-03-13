TVF molestation row: Aligarh writer backs accusations against Arunabh Kumar

A day after a woman, under the pseudonym ‘Indian Fowler’ and claiming to be a former employee of web entertainment channel The Viral Fever, accused its founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar of molesting her, many women have shared their stories of alleged exploitation at the TVF. Now, joining their voice are celebrities like director Hansal Mehta, scriptwriter Apurva Asrani and popular stand-up comedienne Aditi Mittal.

Titled ‘The Indian Uber – That Is TVF’, the blog post, which went up on Sunday evening, has taken social media by storm, for it mentions one of the leading names in the digital entertainment world. The anonymous woman wrote that she joined TVF in 2014 and was molested by Arunabh for three years before she resigned in 2016. What followed her post were similar allegations by other women, who said they were associated with TVF in the past. One such girl, named Ayushi Aggarwal, commented under Indian Fowler’s post, “I don’t know who you are but I am also an ex-TVF employee and I have had to face a similar experience working there. I felt exploited and cheated and I left my job under very bad circumstances. I hope things have worked out for you. It is indeed no place for a woman. I would never recommend anybody to work there.”

Apurva, known for penning films like Aligarh and Shahid, has revealed that he knows a woman, who faced the same harassment, which India Fowler claimed in her post. “Sharing this because I know another girl who went through the same ordeal recently. #TVF #ArunabhKumar,” he tweeted alongside the link to Indian Fowler’s post.

Minutes later, Hansal reacted on the controversy, though without taking names. “Harassment at the workplace must be denounced. Whether it is sexual, mental or the result of a person’s perceived power over the other,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“Silence from the comedy community is deafening. EVERYONE still “texting contacts”/”verifying facts” in spite of hearing stories abt it for yrs? And THAT my friends is why “there are so few female comics” a question that I get CONSTANTLY asked as if I should have the answer to the question,” her tweets read.

“The fact that the diggaj-log of comedy who make videos & even take money from brands for their saleable feminism are quiet today is telling. Journos calling all the women in comedy to go on record– NO. Call the men. See how much they defend their brohood now. Enough is enough,” she further wrote.

When Amit Golani, a director at TVF rebuffed Indian Fowler’s post, Aditi replied to him, rather questioned him by tweeting, “Amit, why are there more than 9 women/young girls with this claim? How is everyone coming out to tell a concerted lie AT THE SAME TIME?”

The number of women accusers are only growing since Sunday. While many on social media have expressed support to them, there is a section that is questioning the delay in their allegation, thereby raising doubt on the authenticity of their claims. Responding to the criticism, Aditi wrote, “These are women who have come forward w/FULL risk of never getting a job in this industry again/having this follow them around for a long time. They wanted to work, do fun, amazing things in comedy, how is it fair to them to first suffer in silence &then get slammed for speaking out?”

Meanwhile, TVF has been quick to issue its response. The production house posted its statement under the comments section of the blog post of Indian Fowler. “All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations,” read the statement.

Its other members, Biswapati Sarkar and Nidhi Bisht, also took to Twitter to refute the allegation. Nidhi tweeted, “Five years at TVF & no memory of who this Female employee is. It’s a baseless fictitious allegation. Haters please don’t stoop down to this level.” Replying to a journalist, Nidhi said that the company is “checking the facts internally and will revert soon.”

While Biswapati said in a series of tweets. He wrote, “After working for two straight nights, I wake up to an unverified article written by a non-existent person. People sharing, calling us names. I read another which claims TVF has no HR team. Again, no verification. People still sharing baseless articles.” The actor added, he is sad that TVF’s image has been tarnished.

“I am working really hard and I won’t waste any more of time trying to convince random people about baseless rumours. An image is tarnished. Some people will still believe fiction over facts and refuse to accept the simple truth,” he tweeted.

Neither Indian Fowler, nor TVF have made it clear if they are going to take any legal action.