Tumhari Sulu will unleash my naughty side: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu, in which she plays a radio jockey, will bring out her naughty side on-screen. “I am busy with ‘Begum Jaan’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, both are completely different films. ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is a fun film. Sulu is a late night RJ and it will unleash the naughty side of me,” Vidya told PTI.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the story revolves around a woman named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ and anchors a late night show. The National Award-winning actress is equally excited about Srijit Mukherji’s historical drama Begum Jaan.

“‘Begum Jaan’ is a period historical film set in the partition time. It’s a very powerful story that I felt compelled to tell,” Vidya said. The film, an adaptation of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini, is scheduled to release in March.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has opted out of a biopic based on the life of controversial poet Kamala Das, Aami. While reports allege that the actor stepped back due to a right-wing scare, the actor maintains her stance is due to a difference of opinion with the director.

It was earlier reported that Balan will play Das, a true iconoclast who known for her controversial and bold work and went on to embrace Islam some time before her death in 2009. She also changed her name to Kamala Surayya. While local media has reported that Vidya has refused to play the role after pressure from Shiv Sena, a source close to the actor said she opted out of Aami for she and the director, Kamaluddin Muhammed, had divergent approaches to the process.