Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan wraps up the shoot amid celebration and takes home a special gift. See photos, videos

Vidya Balan has just wrapped her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. The actor who was last seen in Begum Jaan shared a picture with the entire crew on Instagram and wrote, “A happy picture of a happy crew of #TumhariSulu … a picture which releases on 1st December 2017”. Vidya will be seen playing a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu for the second time after Lage Raho Munnabhai. Going by the picture, a smiling Vidya is seen surrounded by the film’s crew members. She also shared a GIF holding a radio set which she received as a gift from her director. She captioned it as, “Trust you to come up with the most apt gift …a real radio for your reel radio jock 😍. Thankoo for your thoughtfulness @sureshtriveni 🙏…And above and beyond all else, Thankoooo for being YOU and Thankoooo for the most unique,exceptional,blessed,love-filled experience called TUMHARI SULU ❤️🙏 ❤️. Truly, Tumhari Sulu.”

And just like that💥

it’s a wrap on our 2nd film!

Photography on #TumhariSulu is done!

42 shooting days

And under budget (again:-)

Bravo Team pic.twitter.com/1xJucdgLYj — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 20, 2017

Tumhari Sulu was shot in just 42 days. The film went on floors on April 23 this year. A few days ago producer Atul Kasbekar announced the wrap-up news on his Twitter page. He shared a picture and wrote, “And just like that. it’s a wrap on our 2nd film! Photography on #TumhariSulu is done! 42 shooting days.And under budget (again:-) Bravo Team”. He also shared a video of actor Manav Kaul on his last day. Atul shared, “Last day for @Manavkaul19 on our film #TumhariSulu We were looking for the next Sanjeev Kumar n dare I say; we found him. Fine fine talent”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will hit the theatres on December 1 this year. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. Vidya, who was last seen in begum Jaan, will be seen playing the role of Sulochana aka Sulu in the film.

