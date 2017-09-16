Tumhari Sulu release date preponed. Here is when Vidya Balan starrer will hit the theatres

Tumhari Sulu releases on November 24. Tumhari Sulu releases on November 24.

Vidya Balan as a simpleton in Tumhari Sulu teaser is creating waves among the movie buffs and has crossed over one million views within 24 hours of its release. Vidya’s seductive yet innocent ‘Hello’ over her late-night radio show is receiving as much love as her ‘Good morniinngg Mumbaai’ did. So, is this the love of the cine fans which has forced the makers of the movie to prepone the release date? Yes, you read that right. Tumhari Sulu’s release date has been shifted from December 1 to November 24, 2017. Now the audience will witness Vidya making every housewife realise that ‘Sometimes you don’t need wings to fly.’

While the reason behind the decision has not been revealed by the actors or the filmmakers, but it might also have been done to avoid the box office clash with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out which releases on December 1 this year. 102 Not Out has Amitabh playing a 102-year-old father of a 75-year-old son Rishi Kapoor. But now the film clashes with Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan starrer, Tera Intezaar.

The producer of Tumhari Sulu, Priya Gupta announced the new release date as she tweeted, “Our film #TumhariSulu directed by @sureshtriveni starring @vidya_balan will release on Nov24th, 2017…@TSeries @EllipsisEntt.”

The teaser of Tumhari Sulu has not only won appreciation from movie buffs but also from the film fraternity. Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Prachi Desai among others have praised Vidya for her role of Sulochana aka Sulu.

Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu all the best to my old friend @tanuj_garg and @atulkasbekar http://t.co/EYRkKNEFhj — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 14, 2017

#TumhariSulu looks like a story that will leave a smile on our faces & love for life in our hearts! http://t.co/wHpkxFDPH7 @vidya_balan — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 14, 2017

The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.

