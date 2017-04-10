Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan finds her Mr Right, find out who it is? See pics

Vidya Balan plays the character of Sulochana, who by accident becomes a radio jockey. Vidya Balan plays the character of Sulochana, who by accident becomes a radio jockey.

Vidya Balan has finally found her perfect match. No, we are not talking about Sidharth Roy Kapur but Manav Kaul, who will be playing the character of Vidya’s husband in her next film, Tumhari Sulu. The actor will be playing the character of a senior manager at a factory who is happily married to the Vidya’s character Sulochana, who is a radio jockey.

Producer Atul Kasbekar went on to tag the actor the next Sanjeev Kumar of the industry. Manav thanked the producer on Twitter and wrote, “It’s not often that you get a chance to play Mr Right to the supremely talented Vidya Balan.” In a daily, director Suresh Triveni spoke about why Manav is the best choice for the role of Sulu’s husband. “We zeroed down on Manav because he is capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone who is solid opposite to Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said the director.

If you are thinking that this is the first time you would see Manav on the silver screens then you are mistaken. The actor has previously done some remarkable work as a supporting character. He has worked in Mahesh Bhatt’s Citylights, Amitabh Bachchan’s Wazir, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che and many other films.

As far as Vidya’s character is concerned, after playing a serious role in Begum Jaan, the actor would present her funny side to the audience. In Tumhari Sulu, the actor would also be seen shaking a leg for which she has already started the preparations. Meanwhile, she is busy promoting her film Begum Jaan, which is to release on April 14. Directed by Srijit Mukerji, the film also stars Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun and others in the lead role.

