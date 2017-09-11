Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan’s sweet message is making us fall in love with her new character, watch video

Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan is in a simple avatar as Sulochana. Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan is in a simple avatar as Sulochana.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. And now, the actor has given her fans a treat with something special on Twitter. She shared a video where we can see Vidya in her character of Sulochana aka Sulu announcing that the teaser for the film will be unveiled soon.

In the video, Vidya is donning a simple traditional avatar with a saree and a bindi and going by her dialogues, it looks like her character is going to be an innocent one. Recently, the first poster of Tumhari Sulu was also revealed taking the industry by storm. But sadly, Vidya hid her face with some gift hampers and prizes, making us more impatient about her look in the movie.

Tumhari Sulu will see Vidya play the role of a housewife who eventually turns into an RJ. In the intriguing poster, Vidya was seen holding as many as five or six contest prizes, clad in a saree and even managing a grocery basket in the other hand. One thing that especially stands out here is the tagline, “#MainKarSaktiHai.” Is that what this film is going to be about? Let’s wait until September 14 to find that out. Because that is the date when the team of Tumhari Sulu will release the first teaser look online.

While we have seen Vidya charm her way through the audience by playing a radio jockey earlier in Munna Bhai MBBS, we are sure Vidya is going to rock her character, Sulu this time too. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is slated for a December 1 release. It also stars Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Manav Kaul.

