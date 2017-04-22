Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan begins shooting for her next with blessings from mothers, see pic

Vidya Balan with mothers of producers of her next film Tumhari Sulu. Vidya Balan with mothers of producers of her next film Tumhari Sulu.

Vidya Balan’s last film Begum Jaan might have tanked at the box office, but the actor has already started shooting for her next Tumhari Sulu. The film is being produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. And Vidya thought it was just right to start the shoot with the blessings of the mothers of producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, and director Suresh Triveni.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture and captioned, “Most beautiful pic… #TumhariSulu starts with pooja and blessings of the mothers of the producers & director of the film. Stars Vidya Balan.” The film will be shot entirely in Mumbai and will hit theatres on December 1, 2017.

Most beautiful pic… #TumhariSulu starts with pooja and blessings of the mothers of the producers & director of the film. Stars Vidya Balan pic.twitter.com/4oKgPbXPCL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2017

According to a report in Koimoi, the mothers of the producers performed the pooja with Vidya Balan and also distributed sweets. Producer Bhushan Kumar’s mother had to give it a miss as she was in Delhi. Atul Kasbekar, who had also produced last year’s National Award winning film Neerja, said that the pooja should be done by the mothers. He also said that he believed Rama Bhanot’s (Neerja Bhanot’s mother) blessings made Neerja possible. “Mothers are special and we thought it would be wonderful to have their blessings for our labour of love, ” producer Tanuj Garg told Koimoi.

Meanwhile, Begum Jaan has collected Rs 17.83 crore in the domestic market since its release on April 14. Taran tweeted, “#BegumJaan Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.59 cr, Wed 1.49 cr, Thu 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 17.83 cr. India biz.” Vidya played a madam of a brothel in Srijit Mukherji’s film which was a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini. Rituparna Sengupta played the lead character in Rajkahini.

