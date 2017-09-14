Watch Tumhari Sulu teaser: Vidya Balan’s sensuous voice needs to be heard on a loop

Tumhari Sulu teaser: Vidya Balan is sweet, innocent and quirky in the Suresh Triveni film. Tumhari Sulu teaser: Vidya Balan is sweet, innocent and quirky in the Suresh Triveni film.

When radio jockey Vidya Balan said, “Good morniiiinngg Mumbaaii” in her 2006 movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai, it did not just mesmerize Sanjay Dutt but many fell in love with her sweet and pleasant voice. Jump to 2017, and hear her say a seductive, ‘Hello’ in the recently released teaser of Tumhari Sulu. We bet it might just get difficult to not play the teaser again to hear the night radio jockey.

As the one-minute long teaser plays, we see Vidya at her best as she presumably practices for her late night radio show. But as she does so, the onlookers have their eyes and ears popping. Reason? For them, Vidya is an innocent, simple, saree clad housewife who later takes up the profession of a fun and feisty radio jockey in the movie. The teaser says, “Sometimes you don’t need wings to fly” and the words seem to be a perfect description of Vidya’s character Sulochana aka Sulu.

A few days back Vidya, who has been bringing back common yet neglected issues in her movies, shared a video requesting her fans to watch first the teaser and then her movie Tumhari Sulu. Dressed in a saree, she looked as gorgeous as ever. Talking about the film, Vidya earlier told PTI, “‘Tumhari Sulu’ is a fun film. Sulu is a late night RJ and it will unleash the naughty side of me.” The film is an important one for Vidya after Begum Jaan failed to pull audiences to the theaters.

The film directed by Suresh Triveni will introduce Mumbai’s famous RJ Malishka, and Manav Kaul will be playing Vidya’s husband. Shot in just 42 days, the film will hit the theaters on December 1 this year.

