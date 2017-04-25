Tumhari Sulu: Neha Dhupia to play a sexy boss to Vidya Balan

Neha Dhupia to go bossy around Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia to go bossy around Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu.

The unapologetic attitude of Neha Dhupia has landed her the role of a boss in the upcoming film Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan in the lead. The makers, who recently announced the pairing of ace theatre actor Manav Kaul as Vidya’s screen husband, were looking for a strong statuesque actor who would be able to hold her own in front of Vidya and they found Neha as the perfect fit.

Neha plays the head of a popular radio station. The actor, who in recent times rose to fame with her podcast No Filter Neha, would play the role of Maria. “Maria is a beautiful, aggressive and successful entrepreneur. She has an interesting and important role, which will keep Neha’s unpredictable element alive, ” says director Suresh Triveni.

Neha will start shooting in June and has begun her readings and prep for the film. Meanwhile, she is busy with her television reality shows – Chote Miyan Dhaakad and Roadies, where she plays the role of a judge and a mentor respectively.

Expressing her excitement about portraying Maria, Neha wrote, “So happy to be a part of this piece of happiness called #Tumharisulu … can’t wait to bring #Maria to life.”

The crew has started the filming of Tumhari Sulu from April 23. Vidya would be yet again seen in a never-before kind of look. In pictures shared by filmmakers, we can see her in a de-glam avatar yet different to what she has portrayed in Begum Jaan.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, Tumhari Sulu has been directed by Suresh Triveni and narrates the adventurous journey of Sulochana, Vidya’s character in the film.

Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on December 1 this year.

