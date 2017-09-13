Tumhari Sulu motion poster: Vidya Balan proves every homemaker is a superhero

Tumhari Sulu motion poster: Vidya Balan is playing a housewife turned RJ in the film. Tumhari Sulu motion poster: Vidya Balan is playing a housewife turned RJ in the film.

Vidya Balan is known for portraying roles which are normal yet there is something unique about them. ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Vidya’s next project, is also on similar lines. The makers of the film shared the first motion poster in which Vidya can be seen donning the look of a homemaker, who also seems to be a superhero. It seems as if the actor is trying to put across the message that a woman who is a housewife is nothing less than a superhero as she has the capability to do anything and everything.

What we also notice about the poster is the pressure cooker. Now, this pressure cooker is yet another metaphor used to support Vidya’s character in ‘Tumhari Sulu’. It symbolises two basic things – how a woman can handle all sort of pressures and second, how it’s a weapon that has the power to guide the entire family. Imagine, what if one day we don’t eat food? It seems that Vidya is yet again bringing a story which we have been witnessing but have often ignored.

In ‘Tumhari Sulu’, the actor is, reportedly, playing a radio jockey. If you remember, Vidya has donned the character of a RJ back in ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai,’ in which she starred opposite Sanjay Dutt. There were reports that she will be playing a night radio jockey, perhaps that’s the reason why the film is titled ‘Tumhari Sulu’. However, not much has been revealed yet about Vidya’s role.

Apart from Vidya, the film stars Manav Kaul, who will be playing Vidya’s husband. The film introduces Mumbai’s famous RJ Malishka, and Neha Dhupia would be playing Vidya’s boss. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni.

