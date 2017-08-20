Photos: Vidya Balan caught in-between reel and real husband at Tumhari Sulu get-together

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is scheduled for this year’s release. Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is scheduled for this year’s release.

Vidya Balan is coming back as a radio jockey with her next film, Tumhari Sulu. Before she spreads some smiles on-screen, the actor herself can be seen having a chill time with the cast and crew of the upcoming film. At a get-together, in one of the pictures, we can see the actor posing for the camera with her on-screen husband Manav Kaul and real life husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Well, it is surely a moment to cherish for Vidya. But we also want to know the difference between Vidya as a real wife and Vidya as an on-screen wife.

As an actor, she has never failed to impress her audience. In her last, she was seen donning a strong and bold character of a madame of a brothel in Begum Jaan but in Tumhari Sulu, Vidya would be seen portraying a character on a much lighter note.

The Kahaani actor was last seen as a radio jockey in Rajkumari Hirani’s directorial, Lage Raho Munna Bhai in which she romanced Sanjay Dutt, who played the lead role. So, we know that the actor would be doing a great job in terms of justifying her character as a radio jockey.

This is for the first time when she would be paired opposite Manav Kaul, who would be making his debut as a lead with this film. Apart from Manav Kaul, the film also marks the debut of Mumbai’s famous radio jockey Malishka.

Recently, about joining the Censor Board as a member, Vidya said, “I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfill my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and complexities of the society we are living in today.”

Recently, Vidya made news for being appointed as Central Board of Film Certification member.

Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.

