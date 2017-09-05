Tumhari Sulu first poster: Vidya Balan is already a winner

Tumhari Sulu first poster: Vidya Balan is holding as many as five or maybe six contest prizes, clad in a saree and even managing a grocery basket in the other hand. Tumhari Sulu first poster: Vidya Balan is holding as many as five or maybe six contest prizes, clad in a saree and even managing a grocery basket in the other hand.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, one of the most awaited films in Bollywood, has been creating a lot of buzz lately. And now that the makers have released its first poster, we can’t help but wonder what this flick is going to be about. Teasing the fans on social media, Vidya retweeted the picture shared by the production house Ellipsis Entertainment with the caption, “Har Contest Mein … Winner Hai … #TumhariSulu ! #Teaser #MainKarSaktiHai #ComingSoon @TSeries @vidya_balan.”

Tumhari Sulu will see Vidya play the role of a housewife who turns into an RJ later. In the intriguing poster, Vidya is holding as many as five or maybe six contest prizes, clad in a saree and even managing a grocery basket in the other hand. But sadly we don’t get to see Vidya’s face. One thing that especially stands out here is the tagline, “#MainKarSaktiHai.” Is that what this film is going to be about? Let’s wait until September 14 to find that out! Because that is the date when the Tumhari Sulu team will release the first look online.

While we have seen Vidya charm her way through the audience playing a Radio Jockey earlier in Munna Bhai MBBS, we are sure Vidya is going to rock her character, Sulochana aka Sulu this time too. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is slated for a December 1 release. It also stars Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Manav Kaul.

Tumhari Sulu is also one of those rare films that was shot in just 42 days. It went on floors on April 23 this year and was wrapped up in June itself. Audiences have high expectations from Tumhari Sulu especially after Vidya’s previous outing, Begum Jaan failed to impress the audience as well as critics.

